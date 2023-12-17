Netflix to Adapt Eiichiro Oda’s One-Shot Manga for Anime Series

Netflix is expanding its anime catalog with a new adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s one-shot manga, titled “Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation.” Set to release in January 2024, the series will delve into the backstory of Ryuma, the renowned swordsman from Oda’s popular One Piece franchise.

The narrative revolves around Ryuma, a legendary warrior hailing from the Land of Wano. Alongside him are two other central characters: Freya, a young girl who survived a dragon attack, and Cyrano, a skilled swordsman. The story sheds light on their past experiences and explores the events that led Ryuma to be resurrected during One Piece’s Thriller Bark arc.

Directed Sunghoo Park, who previously brought the popular series Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to life on the big screen, “Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation” promises to captivate both long-time One Piece fans and newcomers to the anime genre.

Netflix’s decision to adapt Oda’s one-shot manga further solidifies the streaming platform’s commitment to producing high-quality content in collaboration with renowned creators. This expansion into the world of One Piece follows the successful live-action adaptation of the series, which premiered on Netflix recently and is set to return for a second season.

As the demand for anime continues to rise, Netflix strives to curate a diverse lineup acquiring rights to both established and upcoming series. With the addition of “Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation,” fans can anticipate an immersive and thrilling new chapter in Oda’s intricate universe.

For more updates on the world of anime, including recommendations for newcomers and the latest news on series such as Demon Slayer season 4, stay tuned. Netflix’s upcoming adaptation is sure to be a treat for anime enthusiasts and fans of Eiichiro Oda’s work alike.