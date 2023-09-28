Four Highly Anticipated Netflix Animated Shows Coming Soon

Netflix continues to expand its impressive library of animated TV shows with the announcement of four highly anticipated series during its recent animation-led showcase event, DROP 01. These new shows are set to captivate viewers with their unique stories and stunning animation.

First on the list is “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” an anime-style adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s cult classic comic book series. Fans of the Scott Pilgrim vs the World franchise can look forward to the return of the live-action movie adaptation’s full cast to voice their characters in this delightful animated series. The first trailer and clip from the show showcase the wonderful art style and deadpan humor that made the comics so beloved.

Next up is “Masters of the Universe: Revolution,” a sequel to Kevin Smith’s controversial reboot of the classic 80s animated show, Masters of the Universe. Despite the mixed reception of the first season, Netflix and Smith are moving forward with a new chapter in the ongoing battle between He-Man and Skeletor. The recently released clip teases an epic showdown between He-Man and Scare Glow.

Fans of the Tomb Raider video game series have long awaited a worthy adaptation, and it seems they might finally get it with “Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.” This animated series will draw inspiration from Crystal Dynamics’ acclaimed 2013 Tomb Raider reboot. The teaser released during DROP 01 hints at an exciting and faithful adaptation of Lara Croft’s adventures.

Lastly, Netflix is bringing the popular video game franchise Devil May Cry to the small screen with an adult-themed animated series. Developed Adi Shankar, the showrunner of Netflix’s successful Castlevania series, Devil May Cry follows the story of Dante, a demon-hunter-for-hire who is unwittingly thrust into a world-altering fate. Studio MIR, known for their work on Max’s Harley Quinn series, will handle the animation for this highly anticipated show.

These four upcoming animated shows are sure to excite fans of animation, gaming, and pop culture. With their unique premises, talented creative teams, and the backing of Netflix, they have the potential to become beloved additions to the streaming platform’s ever-growing library of top-notch content.

