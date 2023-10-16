Netflix Drops Support for Older Devices

Netflix has recently announced that it will no longer support older Blu-ray players, game systems, and smart TVs. This decision, which was first discovered on Reddit and confirmed Whats On Netflix, means that users who own these devices will no longer be able to access Netflix starting this week.

According to the help page on the Netflix website, if your device is affected this change, you will receive a warning message indicating that Netflix is no longer available on your device. However, there is no need to panic as there are plenty of affordable streaming players that still support Netflix.

Devices such as the Roku Express, Fire TV Stick, and many others offer a wide range of options for streaming your favorite Netflix programs. These devices are not only cheaper but also provide a seamless Netflix experience for years to come.

It’s worth noting that most current gaming systems and smart TVs still support Netflix, so it’s possible that you may already own a compatible device without even realizing it. If your device is not affected this change, you will not receive any warning message when opening the Netflix app.

For a complete list of compatible Netflix streaming players, you can visit the Netflix website. This list will help you determine if your device is still supported Netflix.

In conclusion, while some older devices may no longer be compatible with Netflix, there are plenty of alternative options available to continue enjoying your favorite shows and movies. Upgrade to a newer streaming player or check if your existing device supports Netflix to ensure uninterrupted streaming.

