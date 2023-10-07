Is Netflix Stock a Winner? Bernstein Analysts Weigh In

Bernstein analysts, Laurent Yoon and Mark Shmulik, recently began coverage of Netflix shares with a market-perform rating, comparing the company’s stock to a long-running show that viewers can’t decide whether to continue watching or switch to something else. While Netflix has become a staple in the media industry, with its status as a durable service, Bernstein analysts are skeptical about its future growth potential.

One of the challenges for Netflix, according to the analysts, is how a maturing company can continue to find avenues for growth. While the company’s ongoing crackdown on account sharing has garnered attention, Yoon and Shmulik believe that this initiative alone will not be enough to sustain subscriber growth. They predict that the end of the year, Netflix will have captured only two-thirds of the projected 15 million incremental paying subscribers.

The analysts also view Netflix’s international expansion as a mixed bag. While subscriber growth is promising, it requires significant investment in local content to maintain momentum. Yoon and Shmulik highlight the lack of sufficient local content as a ceiling for growth, leading them to have below-consensus expectations for Netflix’s subscriber base.

Despite their reservations about Netflix, Bernstein analysts are more optimistic about traditional media players. They launched coverage of Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. with outperform ratings, suggesting greater potential for these companies. However, they established an underperform stance on Paramount Global’s stock and a market-perform rating on shares of Fox Corp.

In conclusion, while Netflix may be the top streaming platform at present, Bernstein analysts have raised concerns about its future growth potential. They believe that the company’s success as a utility-like service comes with challenges, such as finding new avenues for growth and investing in local content. As a result, they have a cautious outlook on Netflix’s stock compared to their more positive assessments of traditional media players.

Definitions:

– Market-perform rating: An analyst’s recommendation for a stock that suggests it will perform in line with the overall market.

– Subscriber growth: The increase in the number of people who subscribe to a particular service or product.

– Local (language) content: Content specifically created or adapted for a particular region or country, considering its language and cultural nuances.

– Outperform rating: An analyst’s recommendation for a stock that suggests it will generate a higher return than the average market performance.

– Underperform stance: An analyst’s recommendation for a stock that suggests it will generate a lower return than the average market performance.

Sources: Bernstein, Netflix Inc., Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros Discovery Inc., Paramount Global, Fox Corp.