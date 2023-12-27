Netflix Planning Spinoff Show for Beloved Addams Family Character

Netflix has announced plans for a spinoff show centered around Uncle Fester from its hit series Wednesday, according to sources. The streaming giant has been developing a series based on the Addams Family character, as portrayed Fred Armisen in the Wednesday show.

The announcement comes as no surprise, considering the immense success of Wednesday on Netflix. In 2022 alone, the series garnered over 250 million views, making it the most-watched English series on the streaming platform.

Uncle Fester has been a beloved character throughout the years, portrayed six different actors across various mediums. From Jacky Coogan in the 1964 television series to Christopher Lloyd in the 1990s films, the character has captured the hearts of audiences.

One of Uncle Fester’s notable traits is his ability to generate electricity, a power he acquires after recovering from amnesia caused a lightning strike. This unique trait will also be showcased in the spinoff series, where Uncle Fester uses his electrifying powers to revive a near-dead creature.

Despite his initially menacing appearance, Uncle Fester’s true nature shines through as a loving and devoted family member. In the Wednesday series, he is portrayed as lovable but mischievous, seeking refuge at Nevermore Academy to evade the law.

In addition to the spinoff news, Wednesday has been officially renewed for a second season. Production for the new season will begin next spring, with a shift in location from Romania to Ireland. The show’s star, Jenna Ortega, will not only reprise her role as Wednesday but will also serve as one of the producers.

Ortega has expressed her excitement for the upcoming season, which will delve deeper into the horror aspect of the show. The second season aims to be bolder and darker, with no romantic love interests for the characters.

With the highly anticipated second season and the Uncle Fester spinoff, Netflix aims to capitalize on the success of Wednesday and continue to captivate viewers with the Addams Family universe.