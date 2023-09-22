Netflix’s Quest for Best Picture: A Look at Their Oscar History and Potential Nominees

Netflix has had a successful history at the Oscars, with a total of 22 Academy Awards under its belt. However, despite its numerous wins in categories like Best Cinematography, Best Documentary Feature, and Best Foreign Language Film, the streaming giant has yet to secure a writing award, a lead actor/actress award, or the coveted Best Picture prize.

In recent years, academy voters have been more open to nominating Netflix films for Best Picture. “Roma” broke new ground in 2019 as the first Netflix film to receive a nomination in this category. Since then, films like “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “Mank,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Don’t Look Up,” and “The Power of the Dog” have also received nominations but fell short of the top prize.

Despite having multiple nominations, Netflix has yet to claim a Best Picture win. In 2022, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” took home the award, beating out Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Previous hopefuls like “Roma” and “The Power of the Dog” also ended the night empty-handed.

Looking ahead, Netflix has a lineup of highly anticipated films, including “Pain Hustlers,” “Nyad,” and “El Conde,” among others. While these films may have chances in categories like Best Actress, Writing, and Cinematography, they are unlikely to secure a Best Picture nomination.

However, there are a few contenders that could potentially break the streak. Bradley Cooper’s biopic, “Maestro,” about Leonardo Bernstein, is the most promising Netflix film for a Best Picture nomination. With Cooper’s involvement as the writer, director, producer, and star, along with the backing of Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese, “Maestro” has the power and credibility to make a strong awards campaign. Lead actors Cooper and Carey Mulligan are also expected to receive nominations, and the film could contend in categories like Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and below-the-line awards.

While the competition is fierce, and other films like “Oppenheimer,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and “Barbie” are also strong contenders, “Maestro” has the potential to secure Netflix’s first Best Picture win.

