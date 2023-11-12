Netflix Expands Game Library with New Titles

Netflix continues to expand its offerings with the addition of more games to its subscription service. The company recently announced the inclusion of popular indie classics, along with a variety of titles based on its shows and movies.

One of the highly anticipated additions is the award-winning game Hades. Initially available only on iOS, this rogue-lite dungeon crawler grants players the role of Zagreus, the prince of the Underworld. Each playthrough offers a unique experience, with the player carrying knowledge and abilities from one run to the next. With a rich cast of characters and endless replayability, Hades is expected to captivate gamers for hours on end.

Besides Hades, Netflix is also bringing the classic time-manipulation platformer, Braid, to iOS and Android. The remastered Braid: Anniversary Edition boasts enhanced audio, beautifully repainted visuals, and a whole new world of puzzles to solve. What sets this reimagined version apart is the inclusion of over 15 hours of commentary from the game’s creator, Jonathan Blow, offering players a deep dive into game design and programming.

Another standout indie title making its way to Netflix Games is Death’s Door. This Zelda-esque adventure game centers around a crow’s mission to collect souls for the bureaucratic Reaping Commission Headquarters in the afterlife. With its captivating world and engaging gameplay, Death’s Door promises to deliver a unique gaming experience.

Additionally, Netflix Games will feature Katana Zero, a slick action platformer, and several titles based on the company’s original shows and movies. Fans of Shadow and Bone can already dive into the game Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold, which is set between the show’s first two seasons. For those looking forward to more Netflix-inspired gaming, titles like Chicken Run: Eggstraction and The Dragon Prince: Xadia are set to arrive in 2024.

Excitingly, Netflix is also gearing up to release a game based on one of its biggest hits, Money Heist. Players will have the opportunity to partake in a version of the infamous heist depicted in the original series, with the game coinciding with the release of the spinoff series, Berlin.

With an ever-growing library of diverse games, Netflix is catering to the gaming interests of its subscribers, providing them with even more entertainment options at no additional cost.

FAQs

1. Are these games available for free with a Netflix subscription?

Yes, all games mentioned in the article are available at no extra cost for Netflix subscribers.

2. Can I play these games on mobile?

Most of the games mentioned, including Hades, Braid, Death’s Door, and Katana Zero, will be available on iOS and Android devices.

3. Will there be more games added in the future?

Netflix is continually expanding its game library and is expected to introduce more titles in the coming months and years.

4. Can I play these games on consoles or desktop?

Yes, some games, such as Braid: Anniversary Edition, will be available on Windows, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms in addition to mobile devices.