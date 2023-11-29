Netflix Expands Gaming Library with Grand Theft Auto Trilogy

Netflix is making bold moves in the gaming industry announcing the addition of Rockstar’s acclaimed Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to its platform. Starting December 14, Netflix subscribers can enjoy playing the iconic games for free alongside the rest of the streaming giant’s library.

Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas have all been updated for mobile and will be accessible through the Netflix app. Additionally, they will be available as standalone apps for both Android and iOS devices. While the gameplay may not meet the standards of modern gaming, these titles hold a special place in gaming history. Grand Theft Auto III is credited with revolutionizing the open-world genre, while San Andreas remains a fan favorite and is considered a high watermark for the series.

Netflix’s foray into gaming doesn’t stop at acquiring established titles. The platform has been actively developing its own games, starting with the acquisition of Night School, the developers behind Oxenfree and Afterparty. The release of Oxenfree II: Lost Signals earlier this year received widespread acclaim and is not limited to Netflix, being available on multiple platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC.

In addition to original games like Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill, Netflix has also been creating titles based on popular TV shows. Fans can look forward to games based on Shadow and Bone, Money Heist, and The Dragon Prince, among others, expanding the entertainment experience beyond passive viewing.

Netflix’s commitment to gaming goes beyond attracting new subscribers. With a growing library that spans both established titles and original creations, the streaming platform is positioning itself as a long-term player in the gaming industry. As the anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI builds, gamers can now immerse themselves in the highly acclaimed Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on Netflix.

FAQ:

Q: How long will the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy be available on Netflix?

A: The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available on Netflix starting December 14.

Q: Can I play the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on my mobile device?

A: Yes, all three games in the trilogy have been updated for mobile and can be accessed through the Netflix app.

Q: Are the Grand Theft Auto games available on other platforms?

A: While the games are initially exclusive to Netflix, they will also be available as standalone apps on Android and iOS devices.

Q: Can I play Oxenfree II: Lost Signals on platforms other than Netflix?

A: Yes, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC in addition to being on Netflix.

Q: What other games can I expect from Netflix’s gaming library?

A: Netflix has a range of original games, including Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill, as well as titles based on popular TV shows like Shadow and Bone, Money Heist, and The Dragon Prince.