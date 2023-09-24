Exciting New Additions Coming to Netflix This Week

Fall is here, and September is quickly coming to an end. With every passing week, Netflix continues to add new movies and shows to its ever-growing lineup. Let’s take a look at some of the exciting additions heading our way this week.

First up, we have “Castlevania: Nocturne,” a new animated series set to premiere on Thursday, September 28, 2023. This spin-off of the popular Castlevania franchise takes place in France in 1792 and follows Richter Belmont as he strives to uphold his family’s legacy and prevent the rise of a dangerous vampire. The star-studded cast includes Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Sydney James Harcourt, and Nastassja Kinski.

If you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy, look no further than “Love is in the Air.” This film tells the story of a pilot who unexpectedly falls in love with the man set to jeopardize her flying business. It’s the classic enemies-to-lovers plot that is sure to warm your heart. “Love is in the Air” will be available for streaming on Thursday, September 28, starring Delta Goodrem, Joshua Sasse, Roy Billing, Steph Tisdell, and Simon Brook McLachlan.

For all the thriller enthusiasts out there, “Nowhere” is a Spanish film that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. The story follows a pregnant woman who escapes to a storage container on a cargo ship after fleeing a war-torn country. She must give birth while at sea and fight for her survival. Anna Castillo and Tamar Novas lead the cast in this gripping thriller. “Nowhere” will be released on Friday, September 29.

In addition to these exciting new releases, there are a few more titles to look out for this week. On Tuesday, September 26, “Who Killed Jill Dando?” offers a true crime mystery, while Friday, September 29, brings “Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury” for fans of the action-packed franchise.

These are just a few highlights of what’s to come on Netflix this week. Make sure to stay tuned to Netflix Life for the latest updates on all the new movies and shows arriving on the streaming platform.

