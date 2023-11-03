New Titles Coming to Netflix in November

Netflix has an exciting lineup of new releases scheduled for November. From highly anticipated shows to captivating documentaries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this month.

One of the most eagerly awaited shows is “The Crown” season six. This final season has been split into two parts, with the second batch of episodes arriving in December. Fans of the royal drama won’t want to miss the thrilling conclusion of this beloved series.

Another highlight is the release of “Squid Game: The Challenge,” a new game show inspired the hit Netflix series. Contestants will have the chance to participate in (less deadly versions of) the games featured in the original show. It’s a unique and thrilling experience that fans won’t want to miss.

In addition to these series, Netflix is adding a variety of movies and documentaries. From acclaimed films like “The Killer,” starring Michael Fassbender, to moving documentaries like “Sly,” featuring Sylvester Stallone, there’s something for every cinephile.

For those looking for family-friendly content, the animated series “Scott Pilgrim” is coming to Netflix Kids. Based on the cult film, this show is sure to entertain both children and adults alike.

To make things easier for viewers, The Independent has put together a handy guide listing all the titles being added to Netflix UK and Netflix US throughout November. You won’t want to miss this comprehensive list of new releases.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in a month filled with exciting shows, thought-provoking documentaries, and entertaining movies. Netflix has something for everyone this November!

