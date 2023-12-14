Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup

Netflix has recently announced the highly anticipated lineup for the 2024 edition of Netflix Is a Joke Fest. The festival, set to take place in Los Angeles from May 2nd to 12th, promises over 300 live stand-up shows, table reads, sketches, and special events.

The star-studded lineup includes some of the biggest names in the comedy industry, such as David Letterman, John Mulaney, Tom Brady, Chris Rock, Ali Wong, Jerry Seinfeld, Seth Rogen, and Chelsea Handler, with many more to be announced.

One of the highlights of the festival will be “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,” hosted roastmaster Jeff Ross. This special event will be filmed Netflix and promises to be an unforgettable night as they try to take down the football legend.

In addition to the live performances, there will be various shows and events at iconic venues across the city, including the Hollywood Bowl, The Forum, the Hollywood Palladium, the Wiltern, the Laugh Factory, the Hollywood Improv, The Comedy Store, and more. Outside Joke, a central hub located outside the Hollywood Palladium, will also host late-night stand-up shows, cast game shows, and lawn games.

The festival will feature a range of comedic talent, including Anthony Jeselnik, Bill Burr, Cedric the Entertainer, Daniel Tosh, Dane Cook, Demetri Martin, Deon Cole, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Katt Williams, Kevin Hart, Kumail Nanjiani, Leslie Jones, Mark Normand, Maya Rudolph, and Wanda Sykes.

Tickets for the events will go on sale on December 15th via the festival’s website.

Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2024 follows the success of the 2022 edition, which featured performances Pete Davidson, Bill Burr, Amy Schumer, and Snoop Dogg, among others, and even paid tribute to the legendary Bob Saget.

With its impressive lineup of comedic talent and exciting events, Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2024 is set to be a must-see festival for comedy lovers and fans alike.