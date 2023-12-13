Netflix Is a Joke Fest Returns with an Epic Lineup

Netflix Is a Joke Fest is back and it’s bigger than ever! Get ready for an incredible 11-day event filled with laughter and unforgettable performances. Produced in collaboration with Live Nation, this year’s festival will feature over 300 live stand-up shows and special events across more than 35 venues from May 2-12.

Last year was a massive success, with 295 shows and over 330 comedians taking the stage. A staggering 260,000 tickets were sold, making it one of the most popular comedy events to date. In fact, Netflix has showcased more than 200 comedians in over 350 specials during the past decade, with upcoming specials from renowned acts like Trevor Noah, Ricky Gervais, and Dave Chappelle.

This year, the festival promises even more incredible moments. Here are some of the highly-anticipated highlights:

1. G.R.O.A.T.: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Be ready to witness the legendary Tom Brady get roasted a panel of his peers and incredible comedians, led Roastmaster General Jeff Ross. Catch this unforgettable event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on May 5.

2. Live at the Hollywood Bowl: Witness comedy history as Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, and Sebastian Maniscalco share the stage for an epic performance on May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

3. Seth Rogan Smokes The Bowl: Join actor and comedian Seth Rogan for an evening of laughter, music, and even a fireworks spectacle. This event supports the Alzheimer’s charity Hilarity for Charity and takes place on May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

4. Live at the Hollywood Bowl: Prepare for a star-studded evening of laughter with Taylor Tomlinson, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser, and Michelle Buteau on May 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.

5. Chris Rock Table Reads: Hang out with the incredible Chris Rock as he hosts table reads of his favorite films alongside famous friends at the Hollywood Palladium on May 3 at 10 p.m.

In addition to these incredible shows, there will be performances Ali Wong, David Letterman, Kat Williams, and many more!

Stay tuned for additional show announcements in the coming months. For the full schedule and the latest information, visit NetflixIsAJokeFest.com. This is an event you do not want to miss! Get your tickets and get ready to laugh like never before.