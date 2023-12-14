Netflix is a Joke Fest: North America’s Biggest Comedy Festival Returns

Summary: Netflix is a Joke Fest, the largest comedy festival in North America, is set to make a comeback in May 2024. Produced Netflix in partnership with Live Nation, the festival will feature over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, and sketch performances with renowned comedians and artists. The festival will take place across various iconic venues in Los Angeles, including the Hollywood Bowl, The Forum, and The Greek Theatre, as well as historic comedy clubs like The Comedy Store and Largo. The festival will also introduce “Outside Joke,” an outdoor entertainment space where fans can enjoy live stand-up, cast game shows, and lawn games.

While the article mentions some of the comedians who will be performing, there are still more headliners yet to be announced. Previous iterations of the festival have seen tremendous success, with hundreds of shows, thousands of tickets sold, and a growing fan base. In fact, Netflix has been a trailblazer in the comedy genre, producing and streaming numerous stand-up specials over the past decade.

One of the highlights of the festival will be the star-studded lineup at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring comedy powerhouses such as Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, and Sebastian Maniscalco. Other notable events include Chris Rock’s Table Reads, where the comedy icon will host table reads of his favorite films, and the Dodgers Comedy Night, an evening of stand-up comedy hosted Cedric the Entertainer and featuring All-Star Dodgers Catcher Will Smith.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on December 15th, and fans can visit the festival’s official website, NetflixIsAJokeFest.com, for more information and updates. Netflix is committed to capturing the current boom in comedy and providing audiences with an unforgettable 11 days of laughter and entertainment.

Note: The festival lineup and schedule are subject to change, but fans can stay updated through the festival’s official website.