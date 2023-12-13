Netflix Presents a Spectacular Lineup for L.A.-Based Comedy Festival

Netflix is gearing up for its highly-anticipated comedy festival, set to take place in 2024. The streaming giant has unveiled the star-studded lineup for the event, which will feature over 300 events covering a wide range of comedic performances.

The festival, known as Netflix is a Joke Fest, will be held in Los Angeles from May 2-12. From stand-up comedy to sketch performances and table reads, attendees can expect 11 days of non-stop laughter. The festival will take place at more than 35 iconic venues across the city, including the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theater, Largo, The Hollywood Improv, and The Comedy Store.

An outdoor entertainment space called Outside Joke will serve as the festival hub, offering live stand-up performances, cast game shows, and lawn games. Tickets for all events will go on sale to the general public on December 15th.

Netflix’s Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, Robbie Praw, expressed his excitement about the festival, stating, “This is a special time for comedy, both for Netflix and the genre at large. We have the privilege of working with comedians who are selling out arenas, winning awards, and building fandoms in the millions.”

While some headliners have already been announced, more will be revealed in the new year. Last year’s edition of the Netflix is a Joke Fest featured 330 comedians across 295 shows, selling 260,000 tickets.

With such a diverse and impressive lineup, this comedy festival is set to be an unforgettable experience for comedy fans. From well-known names like Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock to rising stars like Ali Wong and Tom Segura, the festival will showcase the best and brightest talents in the industry. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to laugh until your sides hurt at the Netflix is a Joke Fest in 2024.