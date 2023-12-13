Netflix Announces Return of Comedy Festival with Star-Studded Lineup

Netflix recently announced the much-anticipated return of its popular comedy festival, “Netflix Is a Joke Fest.” This year, the festival will feature over 300 live events across 35 venues in Los Angeles, making it one of the largest comedy festivals in the world. The event, which was last held in 2022, promises to be an unforgettable 11 days of laughter and entertainment from some of the biggest names in comedy.

One of the highlight events of the festival will be a night of comedy at the legendary Hollywood Bowl. The lineup includes comedy heavyweights such as Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, and Sebastian Maniscalco. Other venues that will host stand-up shows include The Greek, The Dolby, The Forum, The Palladium, Orpheum Theatre, and The Wiltern. Additionally, comedy venues like The Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory, and The Comedy Store will also be part of the festival.

Netflix is producing the festival in collaboration with Live Nation, ensuring an unforgettable experience for comedy fans. Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of stand-up and comedy formats, expressed excitement about the festival, stating, “This is a special time for comedy, both for Netflix and the genre at large. We have the privilege of working with comedians who are selling out arenas, winning awards, and building millions of fans.”

While the full lineup is yet to be announced, a star-studded cast of comedians has already been confirmed. Ali Wong, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, John Mulaney, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah, and many more will be performing at the festival. With such an impressive roster, Netflix Is a Joke Fest is set to be an unmissable event for comedy lovers around the world.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on December 15, and the event is scheduled to take place from May 2 to May 12, 2024. With the success of its previous editions, which sold over 260,000 tickets, Netflix Is a Joke Fest is expected to be a resounding success, showcasing the best of stand-up comedy and bringing laughter to audiences everywhere.