Netflix Revives Comedy Festival in North America

After a year-long hiatus, Netflix Is a Joke Fest is set to return in May 2023, bringing together the biggest names in comedy for an 11-day event. Billed as the largest comedy festival in North America, the fest will feature stand-up performances at various venues in Los Angeles, including the Hollywood Bowl, the Greek Theatre, and the Dolby Theatre.

In partnership with Live Nation, the festival will not only showcase performances at renowned venues but also extend to the city’s popular comedy clubs such as the Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory, and the Comedy Store. Comedians like Ali Wong, Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and David Letterman have already been confirmed as part of the lineup, with many more expected to join.

A new addition to the festival in 2024 is the Outside Joke, an al fresco experience that will serve as the hub of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest. Outside Joke will offer late-night live stand-up, game shows, and lawn games, providing a unique and immersive comedy experience for festival-goers.

Netflix Is a Joke Fest made headlines in 2022 when Gabriel Iglesias became the first comedian to headline and sell out two shows at Dodger Stadium during the festival. This year, the festival continues its relationship with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Cedric the Entertainer hosting a Dodgers comedy night at the Palladium alongside catcher Will Smith.

In addition to stand-up performances, the festival will feature other highlights like a roast of NFL quarterback Tom Brady at the Forum and a live rendition of the hit Netflix series “Big Mouth” at the Greek Theatre. Fans of David Letterman will also have the opportunity to witness Gods of Comedy, where the iconic former late-night host will engage in conversations with comedy legends.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale to the general public on December 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Netflix’s Vice President of Stand-Up and Comedy Formats, Robbie Praw, expressed excitement about the festival, stating that it aims to capture the current moment in comedy and bring together the world’s best comedians for an unforgettable 11 days.

During its previous installment, the festival featured a staggering 295 shows, with over 330 comedians and 260,000 tickets sold. Netflix, which recently celebrated a decade of creating original streaming stand-up specials, has helped promote the genre’s popularity among its millions of members. With more than 350 comedy specials featuring over 200 comedians, the streaming giant has played a significant role in the growth and success of the stand-up comedy industry.