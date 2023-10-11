Netflix Stock Drops as Market Rises

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) saw a decline of 1.98% on Wednesday, closing at $365.93. This happened on a day when the stock market as a whole experienced positive growth, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.43% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) increasing 0.19%. This marks the second consecutive day of losses for Netflix.

Netflix Inc. ended the day $119.07 lower than its 52-week high of $485.00, which it reached on July 19th. When compared to its competitors, Netflix underperformed on Wednesday. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a 0.79% increase to $179.80, while Walt Disney Co. (DIS) saw a 0.16% decrease to $84.85. Additionally, Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) experienced a 0.52% decrease to $44.24.

The trading volume for Netflix on Wednesday was 9.0 million shares, surpassing its 50-day average volume of 4.9 million shares.

It’s important to note that this article was generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

