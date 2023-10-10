Netflix Shares Fall 3.27% on Favorable Stock Market Session

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) experienced a 3.27% decline in its stock value on Tuesday, closing at $373.32. Despite the setback, the overall performance of the stock market was favorable, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.52% to 4,358.24 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) increasing 0.40% to 33,739.30. This decline in Netflix shares ended a two-day winning streak for the company.

The closing price of Netflix Inc. was $111.68 lower than its 52-week high of $485.00, which was achieved on July 19th. In comparison to its competitors, Netflix underperformed on Tuesday. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a 0.34% decrease to $178.39, while Walt Disney Co. (DIS) experienced a 0.34% increase, closing at $84.99. Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) also experienced a positive trend, rising 0.86% to $44.47.

The trading volume for Netflix was 7.1 million shares, surpassing its 50-day average volume of 4.9 million shares. This indicates that there was increased activity in the stock on Tuesday.

It is important to note that this article was automatically generated Automated Insights, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. The information used in this report should be considered in the context of market data terms of use.

Sources:

– Automated Insights

– Dow Jones

– FactSet