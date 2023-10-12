Netflix Stock Slips as Market Dips

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slipped 1.29% to $361.20 on Thursday, as the stock market experienced a generally negative trading session. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell 0.62%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dropped 0.51%. This marks the third consecutive day of losses for Netflix.

Although Netflix closed $123.80 below its 52-week high of $485.00, which it reached on July 19th, the stock’s performance was weaker compared to some of its competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a 0.51% gain to $180.71, while Walt Disney Co. (DIS) declined 0.59% to $84.35 and Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) experienced a 0.77% drop to $43.90. The trading volume for Netflix exceeded its 50-day average, with 7.3 million shares traded compared to the average of 5.0 million.

It’s important to note that this article was auto-generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider. The data used for this article came from Dow Jones and FactSet.

In summary, Netflix’s stock slipped amid a generally grim trading session for the stock market. While the stock underperformed compared to some of its competitors, trading volume was higher than average.

