Netflix Stock Slips as Market Dips

Shares of Netflix Inc. slid 1.14% to $372.59 on Thursday, reflecting a generally poor trading session for the stock market. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.13% to 4,258.19, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.03% to 33,119.57.

Netflix closed $112.41 below its 52-week high of $485.00, which the company reached on July 19th. Although the streaming giant underperformed in comparison to some of its competitors, such as Apple Inc., Walt Disney Co., and Comcast Corp. Cl A, it is important to note that these companies also had mixed performances.

Apple Inc. experienced a 0.72% rise to $174.91, showcasing a slight increase in its stock value. Meanwhile, Walt Disney Co. witnessed a more significant boost, with a 1.88% rise to $80.81. In contrast, Comcast Corp. Cl A’s stock fell 1.04% to $43.02.

The trading volume for Netflix also remained below its 50-day average volume of 5.0 million shares, with only 5.0 million shares traded on that day.

It is crucial to recognize that the information provided in this article was auto-generated Automated Insights, a leading automation technology provider. The data used for this analysis comes from Dow Jones and FactSet. Please refer to our market data terms of use for further information on this automated reporting process.

Sources:

– Data from Dow Jones and FactSet