Netflix Inc. Shares Drop as Stock Market Rises

Shares of Netflix Inc. dropped 0.64% to $394.40 on Monday, while the overall stock market had a positive trading session. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both saw slight gains. This marks the fifth consecutive day of losses for Netflix’s stock.

The closing price of Netflix Inc. was $90.60 lower than its 52-week high of $485.00, which was reached on July 19th. In comparison to some of its competitors, Netflix had a mixed performance. Apple Inc. saw a 1.69% increase in its stock price, while Walt Disney Co. experienced a 0.65% decrease. Comcast Corp. Cl A had a slight uptick of 0.66%.

The trading volume for Netflix Inc. was 4.7 million shares, which was 1.7 million shares lower than its 50-day average volume of 6.4 million shares. This indicates a lower level of market activity for the day.

This article was auto-generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider. The data for this article was sourced from Dow Jones and FactSet.

