Netflix Inc. Shares Drop as Stock Market Rises

Netflix Inc. Shares Drop as Stock Market Rises

Netflix News
Betty Davis

Shares of Netflix Inc. dropped 0.64% to $394.40 on Monday, while the overall stock market had a positive trading session. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both saw slight gains. This marks the fifth consecutive day of losses for Netflix’s stock.

The closing price of Netflix Inc. was $90.60 lower than its 52-week high of $485.00, which was reached on July 19th. In comparison to some of its competitors, Netflix had a mixed performance. Apple Inc. saw a 1.69% increase in its stock price, while Walt Disney Co. experienced a 0.65% decrease. Comcast Corp. Cl A had a slight uptick of 0.66%.

The trading volume for Netflix Inc. was 4.7 million shares, which was 1.7 million shares lower than its 50-day average volume of 6.4 million shares. This indicates a lower level of market activity for the day.

This article was auto-generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider. The data for this article was sourced from Dow Jones and FactSet.

Sources:
– Automated Insights (source)
– Dow Jones (source)
– FactSet (source)

Betty Davis

Related Posts

Millions of Charter Communications Customers Lose Disney Networks in Contract Fee Battle

Millions of Charter Communications Customers Lose Disney Networks in Contract Fee Battle

Tanya King
Residential Property in Val Caron Targeted in Vandalism Spree

Residential Property in Val Caron Targeted in Vandalism Spree

Cheryl King
Pervert posed as a model agency scout on Snapchat to exploit young girls

Pervert posed as a model agency scout on Snapchat to exploit young girls

Betty Davis