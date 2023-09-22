Netflix Shares Drop 1.13% Amid Stock Market Downturn

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) experienced a 1.13% decline on Friday, closing at $379.81. This drop occurred within a generally bleak trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.23% to 4,320.06, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dropping 0.31% to 33,963.84. It marked the third consecutive day of losses for Netflix.

Despite this decline, it’s worth noting that Netflix closed $105.19 below its 52-week high of $485.00, which it reached on July 19th. The stock’s performance on Friday was mixed compared to some of its competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 0.49% to $174.79, while Walt Disney Co. (DIS) fell 1.79% to $81.25, and Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) declined 0.88% to $45.30.

The trading volume for Netflix on Friday was 3.7 million shares, which remained 2.7 million below its 50-day average volume of 6.4 million shares. It is important to note that this information was generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

This downturn in Netflix shares can be seen as part of a broader market decline on that day. Investors should continue to monitor the stock’s performance and stay informed about market trends to make informed investment decisions.

