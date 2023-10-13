Netflix Stock Falls 1.53% as Market Ends Mixed

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) experienced a 1.53% drop to $355.68 on Friday, contributing to its fourth consecutive day of losses. The overall stock market had a mixed trading session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.12% to 33,670.29 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.50% to 4,327.78.

Netflix closed $129.32 below its 52-week high of $485.00, which it achieved on July 19th. However, the company underperformed compared to some of its competitors on Friday. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a 1.03% decrease to $178.85, while Walt Disney Co. (DIS) remained unchanged. Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) also experienced a slight decline of 0.21% to $43.81. The trading volume for Netflix exceeded its 50-day average volume, with 6.3 million shares traded compared to the average of 5.0 million shares.

This article was generated automatically Automated Insights, a technology provider that utilizes data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

