Netflix Inc. Shares Inch Higher in Positive Market Session

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) increased 0.04% to $376.90 on Wednesday, in a day of overall gains for the stock market. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) rose 0.81% to 4,263.75, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.39% to 33,129.55.

Despite the increase, Netflix closed $108.10 below its 52-week high of $485.00, which was reached on July 19th.

In comparison to its competitors, Netflix’s performance was mixed. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a 0.73% rise to $173.66, while Walt Disney Co. (DIS) fell 0.28% to $79.32. Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) experienced a 0.05% increase to $43.47.

The trading volume for Netflix was 4.3 million, which was 731,600 below its 50-day average volume of 5.0 million.

This article was auto-generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

Summary:

In an overall positive trading session for the stock market, Netflix’s shares inched slightly higher. Although the stock closed below its 52-week high, it demonstrated resilience amidst mixed performances from its competitors. This information was auto-generated using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

Sources:

Automated Insights,

Dow Jones,

FactSet