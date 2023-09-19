Netflix Stock Inches Higher Despite Rough Market Session

The shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) saw a slight increase of 0.46% on Tuesday, reaching a price of $396.20. This gain was noteworthy as the overall stock market experienced a rough trading session, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.22% to 4,443.95 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 34,517.73.

It is worth noting that this rise in Netflix’s stock price put an end to a five-day losing streak. However, the stock closed $88.80 below its 52-week high of $485.00, which it reached on July 19th.

When comparing Netflix’s performance to some of its competitors on Tuesday, Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a 0.62% rise to $179.07, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) experienced a 3.62% decrease to $81.94, and Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) had a modest increase of 0.20% to $45.73.

The trading volume for Netflix was 4.1 million shares, which was 2.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 6.4 million shares. This indicates that the trading activity for the stock was relatively lower than usual.

It is important to note that this article was generated using data from Dow Jones and FactSet, with the assistance of Automated Insights, an automation technology provider. For more information regarding the market data terms of use, please refer to the sources mentioned below.

Sources:

– Dow Jones

– FactSet