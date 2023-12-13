Netflix Stock Inches Up on Positive Trading Session

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) showed a slight increase of 0.68% as the stock market had an overall positive trading session. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) rose 0.46%, reaching 4,643.70, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) saw a gain of 0.48%, closing at 36,577.94. Netflix’s stock has experienced four consecutive days of gains.

Despite the upward movement, Netflix closed $22.00 lower than its 52-week high of $485.00, which it achieved on July 19th. In comparison to some of its competitors, Netflix’s performance was mixed. Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 0.79% to $194.71, while Walt Disney Co. (DIS) experienced a decline of 1.23% to $91.07. Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) saw a minimal increase of 0.02% and closed at $42.67.

Trading volume for Netflix stood at 3.3 million shares, which is 2.0 million shares below its 50-day average volume of 5.3 million. This indicates a slightly lower level of investor interest in the stock.

It is important to note that this article was automatically generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider. The information used in this article is sourced from Dow Jones and FactSet, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

In summary, Netflix’s stock showed a small increase on a positive trading session, although it still remains below its recent 52-week high. The company faced mixed performance when compared to its competitors, and the trading volume for Netflix was lower than its 50-day average.