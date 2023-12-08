Netflix Stock Gains as Market Rally Continues

The stock market had a positive trading session yesterday, with the S&P 500 Index rising 0.80% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing 0.17%. Netflix Inc. also saw gains, with its shares rallying 1.18% to reach $452.00.

Despite closing $33.00 below its 52-week high of $485.00, which was achieved on July 19th, Netflix’s performance outpaced some of its competitors. Apple Inc. saw a rise of 1.01% to $194.27, Walt Disney Co. rose 0.93% to $92.35, and Comcast Corp. Cl A increased 1.15% to $42.17.

While trading volume for Netflix remained below its 50-day average volume, with 3.4 million shares traded compared to the average of 5.3 million, the positive movement of the stock indicates investor confidence.

It is important to note that this article was auto-generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. These insights provide a glimpse into the market trends and should be considered along with other factors when making investment decisions.