Netflix Shares Inch Higher Amid Mixed Trading Session

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.72% higher to $380.33 on Monday, as the stock market experienced a mixed trading session. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.01% to 4,288.39, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.22% to 33,433.35. This marked the second consecutive day of gains for Netflix.

Although Netflix closed $104.67 short of its 52-week high of $485.00 achieved on July 19th, it performed relatively well compared to some of its competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a 1.48% increase to $173.75, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) rose 0.76% to $81.67, and Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) increased 0.34% to $44.49.

It’s worth noting that this article was generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider. The information used in this article is from Dow Jones and FactSet market data.

Overall, Netflix’s performance in the stock market on Monday highlights its resilience amid a mixed trading session. Despite falling short of its 52-week high, the slight increase in share price is a positive sign for investors. As the streaming giant continues to compete with industry rivals, such as Apple and Disney, investors will closely monitor its performance in the coming days.

