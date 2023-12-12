Netflix Shares See Marginal Increase Amidst Positive Market

Netflix Inc. experienced a small increase in its shares, rising 1.35% to reach $459.89 on Monday. This uptick occurred during a generally positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index rising 0.39% to 4,622.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing 0.43% to 36,404.93. Notably, this marks the third consecutive day of gains for Netflix.

It’s worth mentioning that Netflix Inc. closed $25.11 short of its 52-week high of $485.00, which the company achieved on July 19th. Despite this, Netflix outperformed some of its competitors on Monday. Apple Inc. saw a slight decline of 1.29% to $193.18, Walt Disney Co. fell 0.67% to $92.20, and Comcast Corp. Cl A rose 1.33% to $42.66.

Meanwhile, the trading volume for Netflix reached 4.9 million shares, which remains 402,904 shares below its 50-day average volume of 5.3 million shares.

