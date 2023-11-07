Netflix Inc. Sees Modest Gain as Stock Market Surges

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) edged up 0.55% to close at $434.74 on Monday, as the overall stock market experienced a positive trading session. The S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP:.INX) rose 0.18% to reach 4,365.98, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) increased 0.10% to settle at 34,095.86.

These gains marked the sixth consecutive day of positive movement for Netflix’s stock. Despite this positive performance, the stock closed $50.26 below its 52-week high of $485.00, which was achieved on July 19th.

In comparison to its competitors, Netflix had a mixed performance. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw a 1.46% increase to reach $179.23, while Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) experienced a 1.23% decline to settle at $84.02. Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) also faced a drop of 1.67%, closing at $42.46.

Trading volume for Netflix stood at 2.9 million shares, which was 3.1 million shares lower than its 50-day average volume of 6.0 million shares.

(Note: The information in this article is based on data from Dow Jones and FactSet.)