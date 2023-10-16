Netflix Inc. Shares Rally as Stock Market Rebounds

Netflix Inc. Shares Rally as Stock Market Rebounds

Shares of Netflix Inc. experienced a notable rally on Monday, with the stock rising 1.45% to reach $360.82. This positive performance came alongside a strong trading session for the broader stock market, as the S&P 500 Index rose 1.06% to 4,373.63 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.93% to 33,984.54. Notably, this marked the end of a four-day losing streak for Netflix.

While closing $124.18 short of its 52-week high of $485.00, which was achieved in July, Netflix’s stock demonstrated a mixed performance in comparison to some of its competitors. Apple Inc. saw a slight decline of 0.07% to $178.72, whereas Walt Disney Co. experienced a 1.61% increase to $85.71 and Comcast Corp. Cl A rose 1.00% to $44.25.

The trading volume for Netflix stood at 5.1 million shares, surpassing its 50-day average volume of 5.0 million shares.

Definitions:
– Stock market: A market where shares of publicly listed companies are bought and sold.
– S&P 500 Index: An index that measures the performance of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
– Dow Jones Industrial Average: An index that tracks the stock prices of 30 large, publicly-owned companies in the United States.
– Trading volume: The number of shares traded on a particular stock exchange or market within a given period of time.
– Automated Insights: An automation technology provider specializing in generating news articles using artificial intelligence and data analytics.

