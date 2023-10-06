Netflix Shares Rise on Positive Trading Session

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) rose 2.39% to $381.51 on Friday, contributing to the overall positive trading session for the stock market. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) increased 1.18% to 4,308.50, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.87% to 33,407.58.

Despite closing $103.49 below its 52-week high of $485.00, which Netflix Inc. reached on July 19th, the stock performed well in comparison to its competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a 1.48% increase to $177.49, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) rose 2.64% to $82.94, and Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) experienced a 1.05% rise to $43.47.

While the trading volume for Netflix Inc. stood at 4.7 million, it remained 272,738 below its 50-day average volume of 5.0 million. This indicates a somewhat mixed performance in relation to competitors and volume trends.

This article was generated using data from Dow Jones and FactSet, provided Automated Insights, an automation technology provider. To learn more about the market data terms of use, please consult the respective sources.

