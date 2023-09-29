Netflix Shares Inch Higher as Stock Market Declines

Shares of Netflix Inc. rose 0.33% to $377.60 on Friday, despite a generally negative trading session for the stock market. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.27%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.47%. This upward movement for Netflix comes after a three-day losing streak.

Although Netflix closed $107.40 below its 52-week high of $485.00, which was reached on July 19th, it managed to outperform some of its competitors on Friday. Apple Inc. saw a rise of 0.30% to $171.21, Walt Disney Co. experienced a 1.15% increase to $81.05, and Comcast Corp. Cl A fell 1.16% to $44.34.

The trading volume for Netflix on Friday remained below its 50-day average volume, with 3.9 million shares traded compared to the average of 5.7 million shares. It’s important to note that this article has been automatically generated using data from Dow Jones and FactSet Automated Insights, an automation technology provider.

In summary, despite a downtrend in the overall stock market, Netflix managed to eke out a slight gain on Friday. While it fell short of its 52-week high, it performed better than some of its competitors. The trading volume also remained lower than average.