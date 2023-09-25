Netflix Shares Rise 1.31% as Stock Market Sees Positive Trading Session

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) rose 1.31% to $384.80 on Monday, contributing to an overall positive trading session for the stock market. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) increased 0.40% to 4,337.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.13% to 34,006.88. This uptick in Netflix’s stock price ended a three-day losing streak.

While Netflix closed $100.20 below its 52-week high of $485.00, achieved on July 19th, it outperformed some of its competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a 0.74% increase to $176.08, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) experienced a 0.30% decrease to $81.01, and Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) fell 0.95% to $44.87.

The trading volume for Netflix on Monday was 3.7 million, which remained 2.6 million below its 50-day average volume of 6.3 million.

The information in this article was auto-generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

