Netflix Inc. Shares Experience Small Decline in Mixed Trading Session

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) declined 0.44% to $377.59 on Wednesday, amidst a mixed trading session for the stock market. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) saw a minor increase of 0.02% to 4,274.51, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.20% to 33,550.27. This was the second consecutive day of losses for Netflix.

The stock closed at $107.41 below its 52-week high of $485.00 reached on July 19th. In comparison to its competitors, Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell 0.89% to $170.43, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) fell 0.19% to $79.90, and Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) rose 0.81% to $44.60.

Although trading volume remained slightly lower at 3.8 million shares, compared to the 50-day average of 6.2 million shares, Netflix demonstrated mixed performance relative to its competitors.

It’s important to note that this story was auto-generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. Always refer to the market data terms of use for accurate information.

Source: Dow Jones and FactSet (no URLs provided)