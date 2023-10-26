Netflix Shares Dip as Market Faces Overall Downturn

Shares of Netflix Inc. experienced a slight decline on Thursday, shedding 1.87% to reach $403.54. This drop came on a day of widespread market turbulence, with major indices like the S&P 500 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average also experiencing losses. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.18% to 4,137.23, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.76% to 32,784.30.

Netflix’s stock has now recorded two consecutive days of losses, signaling a potential shift in its performance. Despite this recent dip, it’s important to note that Netflix is still relatively close to its 52-week high of $485.00, achieved on July 19th.

In comparison to its competitors, Netflix demonstrated a mixed performance on Thursday. Apple Inc. saw a 2.46% decrease in its stock price to $166.89, while Walt Disney Co. experienced a 1.01% drop to $79.78. Comcast Corp. Cl A, on the other hand, faced a more significant decline, with its stock falling 8.42% to $39.15.

The trading volume for Netflix on Thursday reached 6.7 million shares, surpassing its 50-day average volume of 6.0 million shares. This suggests increased investor activity surrounding the company’s stock.

