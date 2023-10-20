Netflix Stock Slumps as Market Faces Rough Trading Session

Shares of Netflix Inc. experienced a minor slump of 0.20% on Friday, closing at $400.96. This dip occurred during a challenging trading session for the overall stock market, as the S&P 500 Index fell 1.26% to 4,224.16, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.86% to 33,127.28. Despite these losses, Netflix outperformed some of its competitors for the day.

Apple Inc. saw a decline of 1.47% to $172.88, Walt Disney Co. fell 0.72% to $82.65, and Comcast Corp. Cl A experienced a 0.49% decline to $42.86. The trading volume of Netflix reached 12.5 million shares, surpassing its 50-day average volume of 5.7 million shares.

It is worth noting that this article was generated automatically Automated Insights, a technology provider specializing in automation. The data used in this article was sourced from Dow Jones and FactSet.

