Netflix Stock Slumps as Market Faces Rough Trading Session

Netflix Stock Slumps as Market Faces Rough Trading Session

Netflix News
Cheryl King

Shares of Netflix Inc. experienced a minor slump of 0.20% on Friday, closing at $400.96. This dip occurred during a challenging trading session for the overall stock market, as the S&P 500 Index fell 1.26% to 4,224.16, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.86% to 33,127.28. Despite these losses, Netflix outperformed some of its competitors for the day.

Apple Inc. saw a decline of 1.47% to $172.88, Walt Disney Co. fell 0.72% to $82.65, and Comcast Corp. Cl A experienced a 0.49% decline to $42.86. The trading volume of Netflix reached 12.5 million shares, surpassing its 50-day average volume of 5.7 million shares.

It is worth noting that this article was generated automatically Automated Insights, a technology provider specializing in automation. The data used in this article was sourced from Dow Jones and FactSet.

Source: Dow Jones, FactSet

Cheryl King

Related Posts

Controversial Film Cuties Returns to Netflix Charts Despite Backlash

Controversial Film Cuties Returns to Netflix Charts Despite Backlash

Cheryl King
The Walking Dead Season 8: How to Watch and Stream

The Walking Dead Season 8: How to Watch and Stream

Cheryl King
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles Remain Undefeated as They Prepare for the Los Angeles Rams

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles Remain Undefeated as They Prepare for the Los Angeles Rams

Tanya King