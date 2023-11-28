Netflix Stock Declines Slightly Amid Positive Market Session

In a recent trading session marked overall gains in the stock market, shares of Netflix Inc. experienced a marginal decline. The stock, listed as NFLX, dropped 0.04% to $479.00. On the same day, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) saw a 0.10% increase, reaching 4,554.89, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.24% to 35,416.98.

While Netflix closed with a $6.00 decrease, it’s important to note that this was the second consecutive day of losses for the company. Investors are keeping a close eye on Netflix’s performance as it navigates through various challenges and opportunities within the streaming industry.

