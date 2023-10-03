Netflix Inc. Stock Slides as Market Dips

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) dropped 0.94%, closing at $376.75 on Tuesday, in a generally dismal trading session for the stock market. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.37% to 4,229.45, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.29% to 33,002.38. This decline marked the end of a two-day winning streak for Netflix.

Despite this dip, Netflix Inc. finished $108.25 below its 52-week high of $485.00, which it had reached on July 19th. When comparing the stock’s performance, it showed a mixed outcome in comparison to some of its competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell 0.78% to $172.40, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) dropped 2.61% to $79.54, and Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) declined 1.70% to $43.45.

The trading volume for Netflix Inc. was 8.8 million, surpassing its 50-day average volume of 5.0 million. This suggests heightened investor activity and interest in the stock.

This article was generated using data from Dow Jones and FactSet, with automation technology provided Automated Insights.

Sources:

– Dow Jones

– FactSet