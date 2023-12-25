Netflix Stock Slips as Market Sees Mixed Trading

Shares of Netflix Inc. slipped 0.99% to $486.76 on Friday, as the stock market experienced a mixed trading session. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.17% to 4,754.63, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.05% to 37,385.97.

Netflix Inc. closed $14.13 below its 52-week high of $500.89, which it achieved on December 20th. While the stock’s performance was not exceptional, it still fared better than some of its competitors. Apple Inc. saw a 0.55% decrease to $193.60, Walt Disney Co. fell 1.09% to $91.02, and Comcast Corp. Cl A dropped 0.05% to $44.00.

The trading volume of Netflix Inc. remained below average, with 2.7 million shares traded, 2.5 million fewer than its 50-day average volume of 5.2 million shares.

It is important to note that this article was created using automated technology provided Automated Insights. The data used in this report is sourced from Dow Jones and FactSet.

In conclusion, Netflix experienced a dip in its stock value as the overall trading session showed mixed results. Despite this, the company’s stock performance exceeded some of its competitors. The trading volume for Netflix remained below average.