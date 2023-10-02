Netflix Acquires New Position and Reports Strong Earnings

On October 2, 2023, it was announced that Cassia Capital Partners LLC has acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. during the second quarter of the year. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the fund purchased 972 shares of Netflix stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

This news comes after Netflix released its quarterly earnings results on July 19th. The company reported earnings per share of $3.29, surpassing analysts’ estimates $0.44. Netflix also exhibited a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business generated revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, slightly lower than the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. However, when compared to the same quarter last year, quarterly revenue increased 2.7%. Analysts expect Netflix to have earnings per share of 11.91 for the current year.

In addition to strong financial performance, there have been notable insider transactions within Netflix. Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock at an average price of $450.19 per share, totaling $460,094.18. Another director, Jay C. Hoag, sold 943 shares at an average price of $450.00 per share, amounting to $424,350.00. These recent insider transactions indicate confidence in Netflix’s performance and future potential.

Overall, insiders have sold a significant number of shares, with a cumulative value of $54,547,674, in the past 90 days. It is important to note that approximately 2.45% of Netflix’s stock is owned insiders.

These acquisitions and transactions provide valuable insight for investors assessing Netflix’s prospects. The confidence shown both institutional and insider investors suggests positive prospects for the company’s performance in the future.