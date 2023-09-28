Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires Shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ninety One UK Ltd recently purchased a significant amount of shares in Netflix, Inc. during the second quarter, according to a disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $24,335,000. Other hedge funds, including Baldrige Asset Management LLC and Manchester Capital Management LLC, have also bought and sold shares of Netflix.

In other news, Netflix insiders, including CEO Theodore A. Sarandos and Chairman Reed Hastings, have sold shares of the company’s stock. In the latest transaction, Sarandos sold 55,386 shares at an average price of $431.10, while Hastings sold 23,415 shares at an average price of $436.92.

Shares of Netflix opened at $377.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, with a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. Netflix reported earnings of $3.29 per share for the last quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equities research analysts have issued various ratings on Netflix stock, with an average consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.65.

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services and offers a wide range of TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across different genres and languages. Members can stream content through various internet-connected devices.

