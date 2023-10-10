Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Netflix

According to a recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC has raised its stake in Netflix 31.2% in the second quarter. The fund now owns 1,254 shares of the popular Internet television network’s stock, with a value of $552,000. This increase in stake reflects the growing interest in Netflix among institutional investors.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Netflix recently. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in the company 3.4% in the first quarter, while FMR LLC and State Street Corp grew their stakes 0.4% each. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich experienced a significant increase of 305,647.4% in its stake in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD also boosted its holdings in Netflix 16.1% in the fourth quarter.

These changes indicate a strong interest in Netflix institutional investors and hedge funds. As of now, 79.95% of the stock is owned these investors.

Netflix, Inc. currently has a market cap of $171.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.10, making it one of the leading players in the entertainment industry. It offers a wide range of TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games to its members across various genres and languages.

Despite some fluctuations in the stock’s price, Netflix has reported strong financial results. In its most recent quarterly earnings report, the company exceeded analysts’ expectations reporting $3.29 EPS, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. Netflix also reported a 2.7% increase in revenue year-over-year, with $8.19 billion for the quarter.

These positive results have caught the attention of Wall Street analysts, who have given Netflix a “Moderate Buy” rating with a consensus price target of $432.00. Some analysts have even increased their price targets, with Pivotal Research raising it to $600.00 and Loop Capital upgrading the stock from “hold” to “buy” with a target price of $500.00.

The recent insider activity at Netflix has also been notable. Director Jay C. Hoag recently sold shares of the company’s stock, while Chairman Reed Hastings sold a significant number of shares as well. Despite these insider sales, company insiders still own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

