Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich has raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. 261.8% during the second quarter, according to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm now owns 17,947 shares of Netflix’s stock, worth $7.9 million. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings 11,985.6% in the first quarter, Norges Bank bought a new position in the fourth quarter, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings 16.1% in the fourth quarter, and Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in the first quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on Netflix. UBS Group raised its price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its price target from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target, and Wolfe Research increased its price target from $485.00 to $500.00.

Shares of Netflix opened at $381.51 on Friday, with a 52-week range of $211.73 to $485.00. The company has a market cap of $169.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.63. Netflix reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $8.19 billion, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion.

In insider activity, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock and now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock. CEO Theodore A. Sarandos also sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock. In the past 90 days, insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock, representing 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services, offering TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. Members can access streaming content through internet-connected devices.

Sources:

