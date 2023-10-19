Netflix Expands its Sports-Related Documentaries, No Plans for Live Streaming

Netflix is doubling down on its sports-related documentaries, despite having no plans to live stream Formula 1 races, pro tennis tournaments, or PGA Tour events. During the company’s third-quarter earnings chat, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos emphasized that Netflix excels in the drama of sport, and that’s where they bring the most value.

While the streaming giant recently announced its first live sports event, The Netflix Cup, which is a nine-hole golf match featuring stars from its sports documentaries, Sarandos clarified that live events are not a core part of their strategy. Instead, the purpose of The Netflix Cup and similar events is to extend the brands of their sports-related documentaries and create more engaging content without having to pay hefty rights fees to leagues.

Sarandos acknowledged that if The Netflix Cup is successful, there could be potential for more live events in the future. Netflix is investing in live capabilities and wants to find different ways to incorporate live aspects into their creative storytelling on a larger scale.

The success of sports-related documentaries like Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Break Point, and Full Swing has proved that Netflix has made a significant impact on the sports world through their expertise in creating compelling drama. Additionally, their recent release Beckham became the top English-language series on the streaming platform for the past two weeks.

In conclusion, while Netflix has no plans to live stream major sports events, they will continue to thrive in the sports business delivering captivating sports-related documentaries. The success of The Netflix Cup could pave the way for more live events in the future as demand grows and they explore creative ways to incorporate live elements into their storytelling.

