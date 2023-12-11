Tunisians Protest Netflix’s Historical Inaccuracy in Upcoming Film

Tunisians have expressed their outrage over Netflix’s casting choice of Denzel Washington as General Hannibal in an upcoming film about the statesman’s campaign against Rome. Tunisians argue that Hannibal, a Carthaginian of Phoenician heritage, would have had a pale complexion. Some have also criticized Washington for being too old for the role, as Hannibal was in his late twenties during his invasion of Italy.

Member of Parliament Yassine Mami raised concerns about the potential falsification of history having a black actor portray the Carthaginian general. Mami emphasized the importance of defending Tunisian identity and called for measures to protect and preserve Tunisian culture.

The casting decision has sparked a petition urging the Tunisian culture ministry to take action against what some perceive as an attempt to appropriate their history. Petition organizers argue that Netflix’s portrayal of Hannibal reflects an “Afrocentric” perspective on history. However, Netflix has not responded to requests for comment.

The film, directed Antoine Fuqua and written John Logan, has not yet been given a title. Despite the controversy, Tunisia’s culture minister, Hayet Ketat Guermazi, expressed support for the film, welcoming the attention it will bring to the country. Guermazi emphasized the importance of Netflix filming in Tunisia, citing previous successful film productions in the country.

This dispute over historical accuracy comes in the wake of similar controversies in other North African nations. Earlier this year, Egypt faced criticism for casting a mixed-race British actress, Adele James, as Cleopatra in a Netflix docudrama. Egypt defended the decision stating historical evidence of Cleopatra’s “light complexion.” Such casting decisions continue to reignite debates around representation and ethnicity in historical storytelling.

While these controversies underscore the importance of accurately representing historical figures, they also highlight the complexities and challenges of navigating cultural and historical sensitivities in the world of film and storytelling.