Netflix Services Disrupted in Multiple Countries Due to DDoS Attack

Netflix recently experienced outages in several regions, including the U.S., Brazil, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Japan, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and the UK, on September 28th. The disruptions were caused a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack carried out a self-proclaimed hacktivist group known as Anonymous Sudan. This attack also affected U.S. subscription streaming service Hulu.

Anonymous Sudan claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they targeted Netflix due to its LGBTQ+ content. However, it is important to note that this particular group has evolved and is now associated with Russian hackers. This affiliation is indicated their use of the Telegram messaging platform and the exclusive use of English and Russian in their posts, according to a report from TrueSec.

The motive behind the attack seems to be generating media attention for their cause rather than causing significant disruptions to Netflix’s services. Matthias Wahlen from TrueSec explained, “What they want is media attention, they don’t care if Netflix is down for real or not, they can use the attention to amplify their message.”

DDoS attacks involve overwhelming a targeted network or service with traffic, rendering it unusable for legitimate users. These attacks are often carried out a botnet, a network of compromised computers or devices. The attacker gains control of these devices and directs them to send an overwhelming amount of traffic to the target.

It is unclear what specific measures Netflix and Hulu have taken to mitigate the impact of the DDoS attack. However, it is a reminder of the vulnerabilities that online platforms face and the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect against such attacks.

