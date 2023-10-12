Netflix Announces Plans for Immersive Fan Experience Locations

Netflix is set to open new immersive locations centered around its original TV shows, allowing fans to fully engage with their favorite content. These permanent fan experience locations, called Netflix House, were announced Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos during the Bloomberg Screentime conference.

Unlike Disneyland, Sarandos explained that Netflix House is intended to be a place that fans can visit multiple times a month, rather than just once every couple of years. While Netflix has previously experimented with fan experiences through pop-up events like the Bridgerton Ball and Stranger Things, Netflix House represents the company’s largest investment in this area to date.

The primary goal of Netflix House is to promote their content, rather than generate significant revenue. These locations will feature rotating installations, including ticketed shows, restaurants, and retail shops. Netflix Vice President of Consumer Products, Josh Simon, stated that they have observed the enthusiasm fans have for immersing themselves in the world of their movies and TV shows, and they want to take that experience to the next level.

Details about the specific locations of Netflix House have not yet been revealed. However, in 2023, Netflix opened a temporary restaurant in Los Angeles that complemented its food-related shows. The company also reopened New York City’s iconic Paris Theater to screen its original films for awards consideration. These ventures demonstrate Netflix’s ongoing efforts to expand beyond the streaming platform and explore new avenues for engagement with their audience.

While Netflix House is still a far cry from fully-fledged theme parks like those of Disney and Universal Studios, it is a step in that direction. As the streaming industry becomes increasingly competitive and subscription prices rise, monetizing other aspects of the business becomes crucial for streamers. Fan experiences offer significant revenue potential, and Netflix is tapping into this opportunity to further strengthen its brand and fan community.

