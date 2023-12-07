Petition Calls for Removal of Controversial Content in Ricky Gervais’ Netflix Special

A petition has been launched to remove a segment of Ricky Gervais’ upcoming Netflix special, “Armageddon,” due to the use of ableist language and slurs. The petition has received over 4,000 signatures at the time of writing.

The controversial segment revolves around Gervais’ jokes about making videos for terminally ill children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. In the routine, Gervais refers to the children as “baldies” and makes offensive remarks, such as asking them, “Why didn’t you wish to get better? What, are you f***ing r*****ed as well?”

The petition, titled “Demand Netflix to Remove Ricky Gervais’s Offensive Skit Mocking Terminally Ill Children,” was started a parent who witnessed their own child battling cancer. The creator of the petition expressed their anger and disappointment at the disrespectful and hurtful nature of Gervais’ jokes. They called the content “appalling” and questioned how such material was approved Netflix.

Comments left under the petition echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for respect and protection for families facing the challenges of having terminally ill children. One comment stated that while comedy may often push the boundaries of acceptability, Gervais’ jokes crossed a line.

The charity Scope also criticized Gervais’ language, stating that they did not accept his attempt to justify it. They emphasized that such language has consequences and called for more accountability.

The controversy has sparked a debate about the limits of comedy and the responsibility of comedians to consider the potential harm their words can cause, particularly when targeting vulnerable communities.

As the petition gains traction, the discussion around the removal of offensive content in comedy continues to gather momentum. It remains to be seen how Netflix and Ricky Gervais will respond to the growing calls for action.