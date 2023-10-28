The Conference: A Swedish Horror Film with a Twist

In the heart of the Swedish countryside lies a hidden gem on Netflix. “The Conference” has claimed the top spot as the most-watched non-English language film. This horror movie has captivated audiences with its eerie thumbnail, featuring a mask as its centerpiece, tainted dirt and an enigmatic grin. But there’s more to this film than meets the eye.

Unlike your usual horror flick, “The Conference” weaves together elements of corporate satire and campground slasher, making it a unique and thrilling watch. The story follows a group of municipal workers who are forced to attend a team-building retreat before the groundbreaking of a shopping mall they helped develop, much to the chagrin of their local community. Lina, a protagonist recently back from medical leave due to extreme stress, finds herself embroiled in a sinister plot orchestrated her office nemesis, Jonas. As the tensions rise, doubt creeps in, and Lina questions the true intentions behind the mall’s construction.

The real action begins when the group ventures into the wilderness, staying at a modest resort that supports the controversial mall project. However, their stay takes a deadly turn when a vengeful killer armed to the teeth targets both the resort staff and the visiting office workers. It’s a race against time as they struggle to survive and unravel the dark secrets hidden within the seemingly serene surroundings.

“The Conference” may follow a familiar story structure reminiscent of Agatha Christie mysteries and slasher classics like Friday the 13th. However, what sets it apart is its exploration of corruption and betrayal, seamlessly interwoven with well-developed characters. The film delves into themes deeper than gore and fear, making it a thought-provoking experience.

What truly sets “The Conference” apart is its inventive use of weaponry. From kitchen tools to garden equipment, power tools to ceremonial shovels, the film showcases a wide range of ordinary objects turned lethal, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats. Director Patrik Eklund and writer Thomas Moldestad deserve commendation for their ability to transform the mundane concept of “teamwork makes the dream work” into a metaphorical battle against a masked maniac.

“The Conference” is a must-watch for horror enthusiasts, offering a fresh take on the genre. Its blend of social commentary, engaging characters, and unforgettable gore make it an immersive and thrilling experience. So, grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and prepare for an adrenaline-fueled journey with “The Conference.” It’s time to immerse yourself in a world where fear lurks just beneath the surface.

